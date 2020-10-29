EU resource use plan due next month

Alternate Finance MInister Thodoros Skylakakis

Greece will submit its plan for the absorption of resources from the Next Generation EU fund to the European Commission on November 15. Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis presented the main parameters of the plan to the cabinet on Thursday.

Skylakakis said the first draft has almost been completed, with the submission of projects and reforms (i.e. the description of initiatives, indicative budgets, targets and milestones). He also said there is a 65% surplus in the coverage of the grants, amounting to some 19 billion euros, which he described as fairly normal.

The minister added that there will be a second final phase with the evaluation and selection of projects and programs based on the following features: maturity and realistic timetable, eligibility based on national and European targets, a strong growth and social footprint, the mobilization of private resources, and compatibility with the digital transformation.

The timetable, Skylakakis said, provides for the submission of the draft to Brussels on November 15, with public consultation set for the period from November 25 to the end of the year.