EU prepared to take ‘less positive’ approach to Turkey

Turkey’s continued provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean are “completely unacceptable” and the European Union is prepared to take a “less positive” track unless Ankara changes course, European Council chief Charles Michel said late on Thursday.

“We expressed our determination to be respected and we agreed to work on two tracks, a positive track and a less positive one,” Michel said on the subject of Turkey, which was discussed briefly during a video conference of EU leaders on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday evening.

“We offered a clear way to work towards a positive agenda with Turkey. So far Turkey has not chosen this path,” Michel said.

“We condemn the recent unilateral action in the Eastern Mediterranean, provocations and rhetoric which are completely unacceptable,” he added, saying that Brussels’ response will be addressed again at the next EU summit in December.