Alexandra Papastefanou | Athens | November 2

[Thomas Daskalakis]

Greek pianist Alexandra Papastefanou, whose remarkable international career includes critical acclaim for her recordings of Bach’s “French Suites” and “The Well-Tempered Clavier,” returns to the stage of the Athens Concert Hall with “The Goldberg Variations,” one of the greatest works in the musical canon. Tickets cost 10 and 15 euros and the recital starts at 8.30 p.m.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr