Beethoven Tribute | Athens | October 31

The Athens Conservatory has organized five concerts in recognition of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. The series starts on Saturday, October 31, with Konstantinos Destounis at the piano, performing a selection of sonatas. Admission is free of charge and the recital starts at 8.30 p.m.



Athens Conservatory, Vassileos Georgiou B & 17-19 Rigillis, tel 210.724.0673