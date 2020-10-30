Two teens dead in Samos earthquake

[Samos24.gr]

Two school students were killed in Samos after a wall collapsed during a powerful earthquake that struck in the eastern Aegean on Friday, the state-run broadcaster ERT said.

The teens were pulled out of the rubble in the ongoing search and rescue operation that is underway on the island.

No further details were available on the victims.

So far, eight people were reported injured in the earthquake who are being treated in a hospital and a clinic on the island. According to information, their injuries were not life threatening.

Most damages were found on old houses in the towns of Pythagorio, Karlovasi and Vathy.

Part of the Church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary in Karlovasi has collapsed. Nobody was inside the building.