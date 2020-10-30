Aegina man arrested on drug, weapons, antiquities charges
Police on the Saronic island of Aegina, near Athens, arrested a 55-year-old man on Friday after finding and seizing 33 cannabis seedlings, weapons and items of archaeological value from his home.
Police said the suspect’s home contained a fully equipped area to cultivate cannabis.
They also also found pieces from two ancient amphoras and two rifles.