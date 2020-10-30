Police probe blast on yacht in Piraeus
Authorities are investigating an explosion that occurred at noon on Thursday on a private boat which was moored in the Zea Marina near the port of Piraeus.
The explosion injured two members of the crew. After they were provided with first aid, they were transported by ambulance to hospital.
The incident did not cause any marine pollution.
The captain of the boat was reportedly arrested.