NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Police probe blast on yacht in Piraeus

TAGS: Shipping

Authorities are investigating an explosion that occurred at noon on Thursday on a private boat which was moored in the Zea Marina near the port of Piraeus.

The explosion injured two members of the crew. After they were provided with first aid, they were transported by ambulance to hospital.

The incident did not cause any marine pollution.

The captain of the boat was reportedly arrested.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.