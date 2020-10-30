Most Covid violations recorded in Attica

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) is continuing with its inspections to check compliance with restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with its officers carrying out 44,279 checks on Thursday.



Officers registered a total of 1,357 violations of rules stipulating the mandatory use of face masks in public areas and 200 violations of a public curfew between 12.30 and 5 a.m.



Of the face mask violations, 720 were in Attica and 174 in Thessaloniki, while 146 of the 200 violations of the curfew were in the greater Athens area and another 39 in Thessaloniki.



ELAS has stepped up its inspections in Attica, northern Greece and other parts of the country where the virus has spiked in recent weeks.