Great potential seen in Sino-Greek cooperation

There is great potential to further deepen Sino-Greek cooperation in the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Greek officials and businessmen have told Xinhua in recent interviews on the occasion of the forthcoming 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held in Shanghai next month.



In recent years, bilateral collaboration has produced remarkable results, with several third-party observers commending the achievements made, for example, in the flagship project of the expansion and upgrade of Piraeus port with Cosco Shipping’s investments.



“The Greek-Chinese partnership in Piraeus has become a cornerstone of the presently dynamic relationship between our two countries,” said Betty Alexandropoulou, executive director and member of the board of directors of Enterprise Greece.



“With Chinese investment, Piraeus has been transformed into the busiest container port in the Mediterranean and is being developed further as an important center for other freight, tourism and ship repair operations,” Alexandropoulou stated.



[Xinhua]