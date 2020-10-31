Strong interest in Greek port of Igoumenitsa

Greece received nine non-binding bids for a 67% stake in Igoumenitsa port, its privatization agency (TAIPED) said on Friday.



Bids were submitted by Aegean Oil, Attica Holdings and a consortium comprising Archirodon Group, ANEK and Trident Hellas Group.



The other bidders were a consortium comprising Grimaldi Euromed and Minoan Lines, as well as Danthia Shipping, MRG Ltd, Portek International, Quintana Infrastructure and Thessaloniki Port Authority, the agency said.



The deadline for bidding expired on Friday at 5 p.m.



Greece embarked on an ambitious privatization plan in 2010, at the start of a decade-long financial crisis, to help reduce its public debt and attract investors to overhaul and boost the business efficiency of its assets.



Athens has raised about 7 billion euros so far from the program, which includes the sale of a majority stake in Alexandroupoli port and the sub-concession for the operation of a multipurpose port terminal in Kavala, both in northern Greece.



[Reuters]