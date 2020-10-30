Erdogan thanks Mitsotakis for offer of help, offers condolences

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reciprocated in wishing condolences to Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis after the deadly earthquake that hit the eastern Aegean on Friday afternoon, killing people in both sides of the Aegean.

“I offer my condolences to all of Greece on behalf of myself and the Turkish people. Turkey, too, is always ready to help Greece heal its wounds,” Erdogan said in a tweet.

“That two neighbors show solidarity in difficult times is more valuable than many things in life,” he added.

The comment followed a call between the two leaders discussed tremor.

“Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together,” Mitsotakis said after the call on his official Titter account.