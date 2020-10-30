Two injured in Samos tremor transferred to Athens hospitals

[Samos24.gr]

An Air Force C-130 plane will transfer two people injured in the deadly earthquake that struck the island of Samos to Athens on Friday.

The first patient is a 14-year-old boy who has suffered several fractures and will be airlifted to the Aglaia Kyriakou Children's Hospital. The second is a 63-year-old woman with a cheekbone fracture and a partial rupture of the spleen who will be sent to KAT.

Another seven patients are being treated in the hospital of Samos.

Ten locals were treated for minor injuries at the Karlovasi health clinic and have all returned to their homes.