ATHEX: Main index loses 7% over course of rocky trading week

Midway through Friday’s trading session, Greek stocks finally started to recover from the slide that began on Thursday, taking it to lows unseen since April 3. The majority of stocks posted small gains at Friday’s close.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 569.50 points, adding 0.81% to Thursday’s 564.93 points. On a weekly basis it decreased 6.99%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.49% to close at 1,329.42 points, but the banks index slipped 0.12%.

Sarantis earned 4.06% and Titan Cement grew 3.08%, while Jumbo and Aegean both lost 2.04%.

In total 58 stocks rose, 40 declined and 16 stayed put.



Turnover came to 59.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s €81.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.23% to 42.78 points.