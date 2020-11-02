BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Digital forum and B2B meetings on security solutions

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry is holding a digital forum and B2B meetings on Tuesday, titled “Security Solutions Made in Germany: Civil Protection, New Technologies and Applications.” 

The event is aimed at Greek enterprises, and public and private entities interested in security and prevention solutions.

For further info, call 2310.327.733.

