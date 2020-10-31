BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Three-day online conference: Greece, the Lab

TAGS: Special Event

In the context of the Bicentennial Initiative 1821-2021, the Ekyklos think tank is organizing a three-day online conference titled “Greece, the Laboratory,” focusing on institutions and conditions tested in Greece from the rebirth of the nation until today.

The forum, taking place from Monday through Wednesday, can be viewed for free on Facebook and on YouTube.

To find out more, visit ekyklos.gr.

