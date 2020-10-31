Sounio tunnel to reopen by November 12

[Intime News]

The Loumbarda tunnel of the Athens -Sounio highway in southern Athens which closed in early October due to safety concerns will reopen to traffic by November 12, Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis has said.

Crews are working to close a rift in the rocks discovered in the tunnel in the Sounio-bound direction which followed an expert report warning authorities that road safety cannot be guaranteed.

Crews demolished a rock weighing about 100 tons, removed loose parts and cleaned the inside of the tunnel.

After work is completed, the tunnel will have new asphalt and Led lighting, while in December barbed wire will be placed on the mountain slopes to prevent rocks from tumbling down.