Compliance inspections stepped up as cases rise

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has stepped up its inspections to check compliance with restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with its officers carrying out 47,869 checks on Friday.



Officers registered a total of 1,518 violations of rules stipulating the mandatory use of face masks in public areas and 344 violations of a public curfew between 12.30 and 5 a.m., fining violators 150 euros each.



Of the face mask violations, 756 were in Attica and 153 in Thessaloniki, while 235 of the curfew violations were in the greater Athens area and another 33 in Thessaloniki.