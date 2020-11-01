Minute of silence for slain French teacher
Online
Greek schools will on Monday observe a minute of silence in memory of French teacher Samuel Paty, who was decapitated by a radical Islamist in Paris on October 16, in line with a decision by the Education Ministry circulated to schools last week.
Greek schools will on Monday observe a minute of silence in memory of French teacher Samuel Paty, who was decapitated by a radical Islamist in Paris on October 16, in line with a decision by the Education Ministry circulated to schools last week.
The move followed a request made by French Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer during an informal meeting with his counterparts of member-states of the Council of Europe hosted online by Greece.