Following a spate of violence and intimidation against university academics and vandalism of faculties, the Education Ministry is drafting a plan that would beef up security at higher education facilities.

The recent wave of violence – notably an attack by a group of some 15 hooded youths on Athens University of Economics and Business Rector Dimitris Bourantonis in his office on Thursday, which has prompted an investigation by a prosecutor – has confirmed the fears of many educational professionals that the abolition of the university asylum law in the summer of last year failed to have the required impact on curbing lawlessness on campuses.



The ministry’s plan foresees three key measures, Kathimerini has learned. Firstly, each university, in cooperation with the Citizens’ Protection Ministry, will draft a plan detailing the competences of the police and the management of the institution so that there is no confusion about the role of each in the event of responding to “emergency” incidents.



“Everyone must know their obligations so they are not accused of laxity nor of overstepping,” a high-ranking official of the ministry told Kathimerini.

The second measure foresees the issuing of electronic entry cards for all students – a system widely used in other countries to increase security.

Finally, a private team of guards would have the authority to intervene in the event that non-students enter campuses and cause trouble.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to discuss the recent upheaval at universities at 4 p.m. on Monday during a teleconference with the country’s rectors and Education Minister Niki Kerameus.