The head of the Athens Prosecutor's Office ordered an investigation into an attack against Athens University of Economics and Business Rector Dimitris Bourantonis by a group of youths in his office on October 29.

The group of about 15 hooded assailants hurled verbal abuse and threats against Bourantonis and hung a sign on the rector’s neck with a slogan in favour of squatting. They also smashed computers and equipment and sprayed slogans on the walls and furniture.

The attackers then posted a photo of the rector with the sign on his neck an anti-establishment website.

The investigation will be carried out by State Security.

Education Minister Niki Kerameus condemned the attack. “Those who think that with bullying, fascism and violence they will terrorize academics and go unpunished, they are badly mistaken. And those from the academic sector who show tolerance for the violation of the University asylum and academic freedom, must show responsibility,” she said in a statement on Friday.

Citizen protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis echoed the sentiment and pledged to find those responsible.