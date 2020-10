INTIME

Greece has registered a record number of new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, and fourth over the past five days, surpassing 2,000 for the first time since the pandemic started.

Authorities said Saturday there were 2,056 new cases over thew past day, along with 6 deaths.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 39,251, with 626 deaths.

There are 135 patients on ventilators.

[AP]