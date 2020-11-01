Greece protests Turkey's new Navtex

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to Turkey's issuing of a new navigational warning (Navtex) extending the presence of research vessel Oruc Reis in the Mediterranean, including areas within Greece's continental shelf, until November 14.

The full text of the ministry's statement follows:

"Unfortunately, with the issuance of a new illegal Navtex for the period 1-14 November, with which it commits an area within the Greek continental shelf in order to conduct illegal seismic surveys, Turkey confirms once again that it continues to ignore the fundamental rules of International Law.

At the same time, this action creates further tension in a vulnerable area in which attention is currently focused on providing assistance and expressing messages of support and solidarity.

These actions show once again that Turkey continues to act in defiance of the International Community's calls, including last October's European Council Conclusions, which called on Turkey to end these actions.

Greece once again condemns this delinquent behavior, which removes the prospect of a constructive dialogue and calls on Turkey to immediately revoke its illegal Navtex.

In this context, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias gave instructions for the immediate submission of a protest to the Turkish side, as well as for informing Allies and Partners about continuing provocative Turkish behavior."