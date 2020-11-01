Preserving some of the Christmas market turnover is now one of the central objectives of the government, which is hoping that the new measures will contain the spread of the pandemic this month and allow for a better December in terms of health and liquidity.



To meet this challenge, many of the support measures the government has already announced will be implemented in early December so as to pour a significant amount of cash into the market, with the aim of keeping the recession below 10% for the whole of 2020 with a strong finish to the year, if the pandemic’s conditions allow it.