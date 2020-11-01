The Labor Ministry will in the new week table a new settlement scheme in Parliament for thousands of social security debtors who have either failed to keep up with a previous payment program due to the pandemic or have recently run up new debts.

The new plan has two parts: The first concerns the payment of contributions suspended until April 2021, allowing employers, the self-employed and the freelance professionals to pay them in 12 interest-free tranches or in 24 low-interest installments, with applications due by July 31, 2021.

The second concerns the reopening of previous programs, mainly that of the repayment of dues to pension funds in up to 120 monthly tranches for those who have missed more than two installments. The main condition is the payment of one tranche by end-November for the arrangement to be extended for the months remaining in the payment plan.

Minister Yiannis Vroutsis told Kathimerini that this initiative forms part of the support framework for enterprises and workers in the face of the pandemic, and is aimed at easing the pressure on the people currently unable to meet their obligations.