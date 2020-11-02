NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Fire breaks out at Samos migrant center

TAGS: Fire, Migration

Firefighters were on Monday morning battling to put out a fire at the Vathy Reception and Identification Centre (RIC) for migrants and refugees on the island of Samos.

It was not known yet what caused the fire which broke out around 4 a.m.

A total of 4,200 asylum seekers were housed at the facility on October 29, according to data by Greece’s Migration Ministry.

Samos was struck by a devastating 6.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday that killed two people.
 

