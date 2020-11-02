Academics protest violence, intimidation at universities

Reacting to a spate of violence and intimidation against university academics and vandalism of faculties, a group of professors have signed a letter urging Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to take action.

The ten academics call for steps to beef up security at higher education facilities in order to “safeguard academic life and the operation [of universities].”

Also, they stress the need to reinforce the self-rule of institutions and their protection against political interference so that universities can serve their “natural role, which is the cultivation of genuine and substantial excellence, with guaranteed independence of opinions and research, which is the essence of academic freedom.”



The letter is signed by Vassilis Gounaris (Aristotle University of Thessaloniki), Kostas Lavdas (Panteion University), Spyros Litsas (University of Macedonia), Nikas Christos (University of Macedonia), Athanasios Platias (University of Piraeus), Dimitris Skiadas (University of Macedonia), Constantine Stephanidis (University of Crete), Michalis Taroudakis (University of Crete), Michalis Tsinisizelis (National and Kapodistrian University of Athens) and Theodoros Hatzipantelis (Aristotle University of Thessaloniki).