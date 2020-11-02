US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticized Turkey’s unilateral actions while describing Greece as “a pillar of stability in the region,” in a letter to his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias seen by Kathimerini.

In his letter, which is a response to a recent letter sent by the Greek foreign minister, Pompeo reiterates American objections to Turkey’s ongoing energy exploration in areas where Greece reserves the right to extend its territorial waters from 6 to 12 nautical miles.

“These unilateral actions only serve to raise tensions in the region,” Pompeo says.

“Coercion, threats, intimidation, and military activity will not resolve tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he says.

Welcoming Greece’s commitment to resolving bilateral differences through dialogue and in accordance with international law, Pompeo also commends Athens for taking all necessary steps “to avoid an accident or other event at sea that could lead to a conflict between NATO allies.”

Pompeo emphasizes that the US and Greece share a vision of the Eastern Mediterranean “as a peaceful and prosperous region characterized by cooperation and respect for international law.”

“We have urged and will continue to urge our NATO ally Turkey to end its calculated provocations and immediately begin exploratory talks with Greece,” he concludes.