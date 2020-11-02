NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Judges call for fewer hearings amid Covid wave

TAGS: Justice, Coronavirus

The union representing the country’s judges has appealed to the government to restrict the number of trials at the country’s administrative courts to the very minimum for the duration of the second phase of the pandemic to ensure that judges, court staff, legal workers and the general public are not unnecessarily exposed to the virus.

The union asked for certain less pressing hearings to be automatically postponed until the second wave of the pandemic has passed and restrictions have been eased.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.