Prison sweep turns up cannabis, cocaine

Crime

Inspections by guards at Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison early on Monday resulted in the confiscation of more than 180 grams of cannabis that had been bundled into 44 packages, apparently for distribution to prisoners, as well as three 3 grams of cocaine.

It was the latest in a series of sweeps at the country’s biggest penitentiaries, which continue to turn up weapons, drugs and cellphones, though no weapons were found on Monday.

