Teleconference on debt arrangement
Online
The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organizing an informative teleconference titled “Debt Arrangement and Supply of Second Chance,” featuring the Finance Ministry’s Special Secretary for Private Debt Management Fotis Kourmousis.
The event takes place on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Call 210.362.7911 or visit www.acci.gr for details.