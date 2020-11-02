NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Authorities report 1,152 new infections, seven dead

Coronavirus

Greek health authorities announced 1,152 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, raising the total number to 42,080.

Of these new cases, 33 were reported at the country’s entry points, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

The data showed seven more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 642.

The total number of intubated patients was 153 (average age was 66), while 294 have left ICU.

