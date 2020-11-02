ATHEX: Moderate rise despite drop for lenders

The Greek stock market saw moderate gains at the start of the month. A certain momentum had been observable during the day, but it had fizzled out by the closing. Banks did not help the benchmark, moving autonomously for yet another day and suffering further losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 572.88 points, adding 0.59% to Friday’s 569.50 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.69% to close at 1,338.60 points.

The banks index contracted 0.48%, mainly on Piraeus slumping 5.31%. Alpha fell 1.85%, Eurobank grew 1.16% and National grabbed 0.60%.

Some non-bank blue chips posted notable gains, with Ellaktor improving 2.91%, Jumbo earning 2.42%, Public Power Corporation fetching 2.08% and OTE telecom augmenting 2.01%. The suspension of flights to and from Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport hurt Aegean Air, which lost 3.41%.

In total 54 stocks recorded gains, 36 sustained losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 45.6 million euros, down from last Friday’s €59.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.86% to 43.15 points.