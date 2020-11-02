All enterprises in the country whose workers are able to work from home must have at least 50% of their staff working remotely and declare their details within just 24 hours.

The ministerial decision issued on Monday provides an ultra-tight timetable for the declarations by employers on the Labor Ministry’s Ergani hirings database. As a result employers only have Tuesday to declare their teleworking staff, by filling the 4.1 form on the Ergani platform.

It also rules that the working hours of employees in the private sector in any region of the country must be adjusted for November so that workers’ arrival and departure times are staggered within a two-hour period in half-hour slots, to avoid overcrowding.

Also this month, every employer is obliged to declare on the Ergani database every change in the working hours of their employees and their contracts. Violations will result in a fine of 3,000 euros imposed by the Labor Inspection Squad.

Workers whose labor contracts are suspended will receive a €534 special-purpose compensation for November, with part-timers entitled to a share of that based on working days.