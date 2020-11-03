The measures that were announced on Monday aimed at imposing law and order at Greek universities are long overdue.

They could have been decided upon and enforced long before the shocking assault on the rector of the Athens University of Economics and Business last week.

What is also imperative now, if the state of lawlessness that has been allowed to reign at Greek universities is finally to be quashed, is for the university community itself to take an active role in the struggle for change.

No measure will be fruitful unless it is first embraced by the oppressed majority of students and professors at the country’s universities.