Three days after a 6.7-magnitude quake struck Samos, killing two children and wreaking widespread damage, most of the buildings checked by experts have been found to be temporarily uninhabitable.

State engineers had inspected 414 private homes on the island by Sunday night, deeming 300 to be unsafe. Another 44 school buildings were inspected, with 11 found to be unstable, as were 21 of the 35 public buildings and churches that were checked and eight of the 14 businesses.

Meanwhile residents have been rattled by hundreds of aftershocks. Specifically, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), a total of 776 aftershocks had been recorded by Monday afternoon.

The majority of the aftershocks have been relatively mild, with the exception of a 5.2-Richter one, though seismologists have not ruled out the possibility of subsequent aftershocks of up to 6 Richter.