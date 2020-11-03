Robert Kaplan: International alliances will be back on the agenda

[John Stanmeyer]

The US election results will be the biggest independent variable in international affairs.

If Biden wins, the US will return in rhetorical terms to the language of human rights and democracy promotion, while at the same time seeking to stabilize the rivalry with China.

Alliances will be back on the agenda. But there is no complete return to a pre-Trump world, since America remains a divided country where many people still feel they have been taken advantage of by China and US allies.

Robert Kaplan is a Geopolitical analyst.