Athens condemns Vienna terror attacks

The Greek Foreign Ministry has condemned the terror attacks in Vienna, expressing solidarity with the people of Austria.



“Profoundly shocked by the appalling attacks in Vienna. Our thoughts are with all [those] affected by this senseless act of violence. We stand in solidarity with the people of Austria, we stand united against hatred and terror,” the ministry said in a tweet.



Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias retweeted the message commenting that “the thoughts of all Greeks are with those harmed by the horrific attack in Vienna. We express our solidarity with the people of Austria and our support against hatred and terrorism.”