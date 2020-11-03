Tests reveal 55 infections in Ioannina care home

A total of 55 residents and staff have tested positive for Covid-19 in a private care home for the elderly in the northwestern Greek city of Ioannina, according to reports on Tuesday.

Twenty-one of the nine staff members and 46 residents who were infected have been transferred to hospitals in other regions as the Covid-19 referral units at Ioannina's University Hospital are full.

In statements to the state-run news agency ANA-MPA, the deputy regional governor for health, Agni Nakou, said the staff in the care home had been tested between September 9 and October 16, with all tests coming back negative.

The first case, a member of staff, was diagnozed on October 24 and subsequent tests on residents and staff detected a total of 55 cases.

Some elderly residents with milder symptoms have remained at the care home under the care of its doctor as they wait for their transfer to hospital.

The director of the 6th Health Region has asked for a public prosecutor to investigate the case.