Dendias to visit Berlin on Wednesday for talks with Maas

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is to visit Berlin on Wednesday for meetings with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, the foreign ministry announced on Tuesday.

Dendias and Maas will focus on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the German EU presidency, and bilateral affairs.

The minister will also hold talks with Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble and then the German Federal Parliament's Vice-President Claudia Roth.

He will then meet members of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee, which will be followed by a meeting with the chairman of the Bundestag's European Affairs Committee, Gunther Krichbaum.