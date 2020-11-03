Covid compliance checks intensify with new raft of restrictions

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) is stepping up inspections to check compliance with restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus with officers carrying out 47,161 checks on Monday.



Officers registered 1,444 violations of a regulation stipulating the mandatory use of face masks in all public areas and 210 violations of a public curfew between 12.30 and 5 a.m.



Meanwhile seven people were arrested for violating health protocols relating to the operation of businesses such as limits on the number of people allowed to enter a space at the same time.



Since early August, 122 people have been arrested over a total of 1,222 such violations.



Overall, ELAS has recorded 35,868 violations of measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus since early August.



Officers were to intensify their inspections from Tuesday, when a new raft of restrictions came into effect nationwide with a particular focus on Thessaloniki, which entered a full lockdown for two weeks.