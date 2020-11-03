New infections jump to 2,166 on Wednesday, 13 deaths

The number of new infections announced by Greek health authorities recorded a new jump to 2,166 on Tuesday, pushing the total number to 44,246.

Of the new cases, 295 were detected in Attica.

Of these new cases, 40 were reported at the country’s entry points, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

The data showed 13 more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 655.

The total number of intubated patients was 169 (median age was 65), while 300 have left ICU.