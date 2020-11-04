ELIAMEP and Dukakis Center debate on the US election

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) is on Thursday holding the first of three online debates to analyze the results of the US election.



Starting at 4 p.m. Greek time, the first debate is titled “Michael Dukakis on the 2020 US Presidential Elections,” with the former Greek-American candidate for the US presidency, ELIAMEP Director General George Pagoulatos and the executive director of the Dukakis Center at the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT), David Wisner.



The event is jointly organized by ELIAMEP and the Dukakis Center at the ACT.



The second debate will be on November 9, titled “EU-US Relations After the US Elections: A Restart?” and the third on November 11, titled “The US Elections’ Day After: What Next for the Eastern Mediterranean?”



For more information on the events, visit www.eliamep.gr.