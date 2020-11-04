DESFA conducts first natural gas auction with TAP

Greece's natural gas grid operator DESFA announced on Tuesday the first auction for natural gas for 2021 at the new interconnection point of the National Natural Gas System with the TAP pipeline.

DESFA said it was an "historic moment" both for the Greek and the regional energy market, as the National Natural Gas System will be interconnected with Italy, one of the biggest natural gas markets in Europe, which is also interconnected with Northern Europe through Switzerland and Germany.

Greece and the wider Southeast European region will eventually be interconnected with the TANAP pipeline and the Italian natural gas market which reaches 75.4 bcm of natural gas consumption (based on 2019 figures).

The auctions are conducted in the PRISMA capacity booking platform.