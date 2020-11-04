The section of the Athens tram line stretching from Vouliagmenis Avenue to central Syntagma Square is expected to resume as early as next week following a successful test run on Wednesday.

The development comes more than two years after the section was shut down amid concerns that the ground beneath the tracks, over the old Ilissos riverbed, was at risk of subsiding.

Inspections by engineers, who installed pressure sensors to measure and record load distribution along the tunnel under the tram line, were encouraging, suggesting that the line can be put back into operation without structural improvements.

Engineers have also inspected overhead power lines to determine their safe operation.