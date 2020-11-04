Many restaurant and café owners, especially in the center of Athens, have decided to keep their businesses closed, deeming that the revenues they would get from takeaway or delivery activities would not offset the cost of not being able to serve food and drinks at their establishments.



This is mainly attributed to the growing number of people currently working or studying from home.



However, it was a different story in the capital’s suburbs, as even restaurants that never used to provide for takeaway or delivery services have decided it’s worth a try, with many cooperating with the efood and Wolt delivery companies.