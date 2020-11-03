Gabriel Jesus scores Manchester City's second goal.

An imposing but fruitless 35 minutes in the second half is all Olympiakos was left with after its 3-0 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday for the third round of group games in the Champions League.

The English giant was clearly better in the first half and shook off the Greek pressure in the second to seal a rather easy victory in the end.

City led from the 12th minute with a Ferran Torres goal, and strolled to a 1-0 half-time advantage meeting little resistance from Olympiakos that was passive throughout the first 45 minutes.

The Greek champion’s keeper, Jose Sa, was easily its best player in the first half, keeping the hosts at bay following the Torres strike.

After making two half-time substitutions, Olympiakos was a changed team with more possession, more activity from the flanks and several visits to the Manchester City box.

In the first 20 minutes of the second half the Reds missed three chances and kept up the pressure in the hope of finding a way through.

They didn’t, and City punished them on the 81st with their second goal, this time by Gabriel Jesus who got the better of keeper Sa from a close range. The hosts added insult to injury with a third goal right on the 90th minute via Joao Cancelo.

Olympiakos is therefore left with three points from as many games. It will next host Manchester City in Piraeus on November 25.

Also on Tuesday, but this time for the Greek Super League, Panathinaikos defeated visiting Apollon Smyrnis 1-0 at home through a Tasos Hatziyiovanis penalty.