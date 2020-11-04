Note to readers

Readers are advised that while Greece’s archaeological sites are still in operation, most public and private museums, galleries, entertainment and concert spaces have been shut down on the orders of the country’s health authorities in a bid to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.



Kathimerini English Edition will be back with its regular What’s On listings of cultural events when the second wave blows over. In the meantime, we advise our readers to comply with all the emergency health measures being put in place and to stay safe.