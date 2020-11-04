Gov’t spokesman rejects speculation of imminent lockdown in Attica

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Wednesday rejected speculation that a lockdown is imminent in Greece’s Attica region.

“The rise in [coronavirus] cases in Attica is not exponential,” Petsas told Open TV.

“We will wait and see if the latest measures pay off within November in order to contain the spread and bend down the epidemiological curve,” he said.

He added that a ban on travel between regions would only be introduced “if they experts say so.”

New measures

Meanwhile, new measures took effect in Greece Tuesday.

The country locked down its second-largest city, Thessaloniki, and the neighboring northern province of Serres. Residents can only leave home for specific reasons after notifying authorities by text message.

Lighter restrictions took effect in Athens, where restaurants, bars, cafes, gyms, museums and entertainment venues shut down.

Domestic and international flights to Thessaloniki were canceled and retail stores, restaurants, gyms, churches and entertainment venues shut for two weeks. Primary schools and junior high schools remain open, but senior high school and university classes moved online.

“What happened is necessary,” said 39-year-old Thessaloniki resident Angelos Georgiadis. “We got to a lockdown because of having fun, the cafes were packed. Now we wish and hope we get over this quickly.”

Nationwide, the government imposed a midnight to 5 a.m. curfew and made masks compulsory outdoors.

Greece, which has a population of about 11 million, reported a record 2,166 daily cases Tuesday and 13 deaths, bringing its total confirmed cases to over 44,200 and Covid-19 deaths to 655. [Kathimerini, Reuters]