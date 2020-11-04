Three missing teenage girls found

Two 15-year-old girls and a third girl, aged 16, who had gone missing from a state facility in Agia Paraskevi, northern Athens, on Monday, have been found safe and well, according to a statement issued by the charity Hamogelo tou Paidiou (The Smile of the Child) on Wednesday.



“The disappearance of children during adolescence is a common phenomenon which has been exacerbated at the current time by the extended confinement resulting from restrictions for Covid-19,” the charity said.



The conditions have resulted in adolescents often feeling repressed and a need to release pressure by acting out, it added.