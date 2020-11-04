Morning court hearings called off in Covid protest

All court hearings are to be suspended between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday after the association representing Greek judges and prosecutors on Wednesday called a work stoppage to protest the government’s failure to introduce restrictions that would protect judicial functionaries, court staff and the general public amid a recent spike in coronavirus infections.



The move, the association said, is “a first message of protest to the government and at the same time a small reminder that the call for each citizen to show individual responsibility must be accompanied by the social responsibility of the state.”



The decision came a day after the presidents of three judicial associations expressed their opposition to the prospect of Greek courts continuing to operate at full capacity during the period of increased restrictions imposed by the government, saying this would put judicial officials, court workers and the general public at “serious risk.”